Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has created this big record, may beat Thugs of Hindostan soon

Badhaai Ho Collection box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana has a stellar year in 2018 with his mystery thriller Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho registering stupendous numbers at box-office and garnering accolades from critics.

Badhaai Ho Collection box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho has emerged as the highest grossing small film of all times. It has gone past Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, which collected Rs 130 crore. Badhaai Ho collected Rs 1.55 crore on its sixth Sunday, taking the box-office total to Rs 132.35 crore on domestic box office, according to Bollywood Hungama.

“#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu] Week 2: ₹ 28.15 cr Week 3: ₹ 15.35 cr Week 4: ₹ 10.80 cr Week 5: ₹ 8 cr Weekend 6: ₹ 3.95 cr Total: ₹ 132.35 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter. This comes at a time when Bollywood is stunned by the debacle of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer Thugs of Hindostan.

#BadhaaiHo is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Now heads towards ₹ 140 cr [+/-]… This one is not slowing down soon… [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 132.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2018

Continuing its record-breaking run, it went past the collections of several small-budget blockbusters like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs. 109 crore) and Raazi (Rs. 124 crore). There is a possibility that it may go past the Thugs of Hindostan which has collected Rs. 149.97 crore till Saturday. “#BadhaaiHo is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Now heads towards ₹ 140 cr [+/-]… This one is not slowing down soon…” Adarsh tweeted.

Badhaai Ho was released on October 18. The movie has been directed by Amit Sharma and features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.