Bad news! Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam to be taken off from Tamil Nadu theatres

In a major setback for Ram Charan-starrer film ‘Rangasthalam’, the screening of this blockbuster Telugu movie will be stopped from next week in Tamil Nadu. (Twitter)

In a major setback for Ram Charan-starrer film ‘Rangasthalam’, the screening of this blockbuster Telugu movie will be stopped from next week in Tamil Nadu. This development comes in the wake of the announcement made by Telugu Film Producer Council (TFPC) according to which the screening of Telugu movies in Tamil Nadu including Rangasthalam, will be stopped from coming Sunday. The film which was released last week on March 30, is successfully running in theatres across the world will be stopped due to the ongoing strike to oppose the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) collected by Digital Service Providers (DSP) per film.

Entertainment industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, took to Twitter and announced the news. He wrote, “In view of respect to the ongoing efforts of TFPC, Telugu film Producer Council has announced that the screening of Telugu movies in Tamil Nadu will be stopped from coming Sunday including blockbuster #Rangasthalam.”

In view of respect to the ongoing efforts of TFPC, Telugu film Producer Council has announced that the screening of Telugu movies in Tamil Nadu will be stopped from coming Sunday including blockbuster #Rangasthalam. The scenario gets bigger with unity now among producers.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 3, 2018

Meanwhile, in an accord with the Tamil producers, Tollywood producers have also come forward to take their films off the theatres in the state. Additionally, no new Telugu films will be released in Tamil Nadu starting Sunday, the Telugu Film Producers’ Council said.

Big-budget films including Rajinikanth’s Kaala and 2.0, and Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 are those among a dozen Tamil films that are in the pipeline, waiting to see the light of day. In the ongoing strike, the two parties VPF and DSP, had talks recently, but couldn’t achieve any mutual agreement.

The film which was released last Friday had a rocking start worldwide! According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is doing tremendously well in US and Australia. By last Sunday, it had made a royal entry into the $ 2 million Club in US and went on becoming the second biggest opening weekend grosser in Australia after Bollywood film, Padmaavat.