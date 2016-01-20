‘Bad Neighbours 2’ trailer: Shirtless Zac Effron shines

The trailer for the sequel to the 2014 hit comedy ‘Bad Neighbours’ is out and this time Seth Rogen (Mac) and Rose Byrne (Kelly) are in for even more pain than in the first movie.

‘Bad Neighbours 2,’ which is due for release on May 6, brings back many of the stars of the original, including Zac Efron, Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne and Dave Franco, reports News.com.au.

While the original film featured Rogen and Byrne as young parents battling a noisy frat house that sets up next door, in the sequel, it is a sorority that has moved in.

Efron’s character Teddy is brought back to help Rogen and Byrne bring down the new bad neighbours.

With the shirtless 28-year-old actor, cranky parents and bikini-babes, the flick seems to be a total Zac Efron pec-fest!