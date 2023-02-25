Backstreet Boys are back: All you need to know – Schedule, venue, ticket prices & cities the band will perform

No one can forget ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Quit Playing Games’, ‘As Long As You Love Me’, or ‘Shape Of My Heart’ by The Backstreet Boys. The songs became the party anthem of the millennials. The American boy band is all set to return to India after 13 years with their DNA World Tour in May. You read that right!

Cities The Back Street Boys is performing

‘The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour’ will be held at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens and in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 4 and 5, respectively.

How to book your ticket

In a press statement, BookMyShow said registrations for the much-awaited concert are live exclusively on their platform. BookMyShow has collaborated with Live Nation a major global entertainment company to bring the renowned boy band to the country.

About The Back Street Boys

The Backstreet Boys was formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson along with Nick Carter and Brian Littrell. The band last toured India in 2010.

The tour is an attempt to celebrate The Back Street Band’s glorious history and flawless performances.

The band will perform iconic songs like ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others.

Last year, the band released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation of their tour.

Apart from India, the band will also perform in Cairo, South Africa, Israel, and Bahrain.