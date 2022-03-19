Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer posts second-best pandemic opening since Sooryavanshi

Taran Adarsh tweeted, sharing the film’s box office report that shows a surprising double-digit collection on Day 1, despite The Kashmir Files wave.

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey opens at the box office with double-digits managing to survive The Kashmir Files. Bachchhan Pandey has earned Rs 13.25 crores on Friday, meanwhile The Kashmir Files has made over Rs 19 crores in its eight-day release.

Taran Adarsh, the film trade analyst shared the box-office collection reports on Bachchhan Pandey which has received the second-best opening in the pandemic times, trailed by another Akshay Kumar movie, Sooryavanshi that had made twice as much.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, sharing the film’s box office report that shows a surprising double-digit collection on Day 1, despite The Kashmir Files wave. It made Rs 13.25 crores on Friday and is expected to show growth on Day 2 and 3.

He also added Top 4 day 1 pandemic times report that shows Sooryavanshi making Rs 26.29 crores during Diwali, BachchhanPaandey making Rs 13.25 crores in Holi, 83TheFilm making Rs 12.64 crores during Christmas and GangubaiKathiawadi making Rs 10.50 crore as a non-holiday release.

Bachchhan Paandey is an action-comedy that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, as well as Arshad Warsi.