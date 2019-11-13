Bachchan Pandey: After Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon to reunite with Akshay Kumar

This is Kriti’s second collaboration with the trio of Akshay, Farhad and Sajid after her latest release “Housefull 4”.

Kriti Sanon is set to star opposite Akshay Kumar in “Bachchan Pandey”, the makers announced on Wednesday. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

“We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey,” the official account of production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared on Twitter.

This is Kriti’s second collaboration with the trio of Akshay, Farhad and Sajid after her latest release “Housefull 4”.

“Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion! This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can’t wait to start,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Kriti will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious period drama, “Panipat”.