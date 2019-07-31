‘Born with more glitter in my veins’: Popular child artist Baby Shamlee’s latest photos go viral

Shamlee’s images have gone viral among Keralites and created quite a buzz

As a child artist who won the hearts of family audiences, Baby Shamlee is a household name in Kerala. Now, the years have passed in a blink and we can spot Shamlee’s latest photos on Facebook and Instagram. These images have gone viral among Keralites and created quite a buzz, taking the Internet by storm. Fans are delighted to see her latest images, where they can see their favourite child star Shamlee sporting different styles in every post.

Shamlee’s most critically acclaimed performance as a child artist was in Mani Ratnam’s path-breaking film ‘Anjali’, starring Revathi and Raghuvaran in lead roles. Portraying ‘Anjali’ as a child artist, Shamlee conquered the hearts of family audiences, revealing the vulnerability of an autistic child, who is born in a middle-class family.

Known for her bubbly roles in Malayalam cinema as a child artist, Shamlee had enjoyed immense popularity in Kerala, particularly with family audiences, holding almost the same importance on screen and in every movie’s story arc, just like a leading star.

Not to forget, her older sibling Shalini Ajith Kumar (earlier known as Baby Shalini) had been one of Malayalam cinema’s most loved and popular child artists. Baby Shalini is known to have commanded almost equal screen space as a child with superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Back in the 80s, the general ‘joke’ was that the dates of superstars were easier to get than Baby Shalini’s. This is because she was doing several movies in multiple languages in southern cinema that it was difficult to get her ‘dates’. Following a long break, Shalini’s debut in Malayalam cinema was in director Fazil’s ‘Aniyathipraavu’. starring Kunchako Boban as the debut hero. The Shalini-Kunchacko duo was an instant hit with family audiences and together, they acted in a few Malayalam films, of which a campus romance titled ‘Niram’ catapulted the two actors into becoming hugely popular across Kerala’s campuses.

Following Mani Ratnam’s ‘Alaipayuthey’ opposite Madhavan, Shalini got married to Thala Ajith and has been busy with her family life. As most movie fans already know, Shamlee’s brother-in-law Thala Ajith is among the leading heroes in the Tamil film industry.

Shamlee’s Malayalam box office movie hits include the famous Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer ‘Harikrishnans’ with the lovely Juhi Chawla as the heroine for the first time in Malayalam cinema. Other much-loved movies of Baby Shamlee in Malayalam include ‘Malootty’ and ‘Pookalam Varavayi’ with actor Jayaram in the lead role. For ‘Malootty’, Shamlee also won the Kerala state award.

Now, Shamlee’s fans have every reason to cheer their favourite child artist’s latest images!