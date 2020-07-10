Baahubali turns 5 years old! Ten things to know about India’s biggest blockbuster

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie made many records.

Baahubali: The Beginning turns 5! Telugu movie released in 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning is celebrating its five year anniversary on Friday. Leaving the question “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara,” baffled Indians for years. The movie took Indian cinema (including Bollywood) by storm and made more than Rs 600 crore. After two years, when the second and final part of the movie Baahubali: The Conclusion was released in 2017, the movie garnered more than Rs 700 crore leaving its mark across countries. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie made many records. Below mentioned are ten things that you need to know about this blockbuster.

Top ten things to know about Baahubali

Baahubali (series- Part 1 and 2) is known as the most expensive movie that has been made in India.

The movie was made in Tamil and Telugu and has been dubbed in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Japanese and French.

Last year, Baahubali became the first Indian film to ever screen in concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

An article by BookMyShow revealed that Bahubali had been screened at around 9,000 screens across the world.

South-Indian movie directors believe that people who have not seen movies in the last 30 years too went to watch the movie on the big screen.

The second part of Baahubali became the highest grossing movie ever.

The movie was released in two parts as it had a 5-hour long final cut.

It holds a Guinness Book of World Record as it promoted the largest poster ever for a movie, approximately 50,000 sq feet.

Baahubali: The Beginning is the first movie to feature on BBC’s documentary 100 Years of Indian Cinema before it was even released.

More than 17 VFX studios with more than 800 technicians were involved in the creating effects for the movie.

Indian film fans today are celebrating five years since the release of #Baahubali, which last year became the first ever Indian film screened in concert at the Hall. We were delighted to welcome stars including #Prabhas, @RanaDaggubati

+ Anushka Shetty! #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar pic.twitter.com/XZ1htri9Ox — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) July 9, 2020

The movie is believed to set some new records and has helped Indian directors/ filmmakers understand the new dynamics of Indian market and audience. It has proved that language is not a barrier when it comes to good production, direction and casting.