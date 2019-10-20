Baahubali takes London by storm! SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer wins audience at Royal Albert Hall

On October 19, Baahubali: The Beginning was screened at London’s iconic Royal Albert Theatre, with the crowd going totally ballistic over the live, first-of-its kind screening. It was as though the entire event was happening in India than at London’s most iconic theatre! (Image source: BaahubaliMovie twitter)

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise has taken London by storm, with a histoic standing ovation for the entire team and star cast of Baahubali – The Beginning! No wonder, the Baahubali Movie Twitter handle has shared a tweet stating, “Thank you, London – we will cherish this event forever”. In previous tweets, the Baahubali twitter handle highlighted as follows, “Baahubali – The Beginning is the only NON-ENGLISH film to be played at Royal Albert Hall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago! A historic moment for all of us! JAI MAAHISHMATHI.”

In fact, SS Rajamouli had tweeted in advance, “The Royal Reunion for all of us in London!” His tweet went on to convey his excitement for the ‘unique rendition’ of the Baahubali background score at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Standing ovation at the @RoyalAlbertHall… ???????????????????????? HUGE applause to whoever came to #ReliveTheEpic.. Thank you LONDON… We will cherish this event forever… ❤???????? Saahore @MMKeeravaani & the entire team of BAAHUBALI… ????✊????pic.twitter.com/HeZ1MmwA88 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 20, 2019

The #RoyalReunion for all of us in London!! Excited for tomorrow’s unique rendition of #Baahubali background score at the @RoyalAlbertHall..:) pic.twitter.com/yHPxmtvWCq — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 18, 2019

Baahubali – The Beginning is the only NON ENGLISH film to be played at @RoyalAlbertHall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago! A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR ALL OF US! ???????????????????? JAI MAAHISHMATHI… ✊????✊????✊????#Baahubali #BaahubaliTheBeginningLive pic.twitter.com/9aURPVEAg2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 19, 2019

Never seen such an electric crowd at The Royal Albert Hall…Fans are screaming and whistling for #Prabhas like it is in Hyderabad instead of London – only wish it was being screened in Telugu @BaahubaliMovie pic.twitter.com/nvAnKUqiDB — Shilpa Kannan⚡ (@shilpakannan) October 19, 2019

As the tweets show, the response of fans was electrifying! The entire star cast and team of Baahubali: The Beginning including director SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati as well as Anushka Shetty reached London for the historic occasion and their images are going viral on social media!

On the website of the iconic Royal Albert Hall, it shared the event’s details as follows, “Experience India’s biggest box office hit Baahubali – The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall, with a full orchestra performing Keeravani’s epic score!”

The website goes on to explain that there will be a Q&A live on stage with director S.S. Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and the music composer M.M. Keeravaani. Also, Rachel Dwyer would host the much anticipated Q&A. Years after the remarkable box office success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, it’s inspiring to see that the world is still singing praises about India’s larger-than-life magnum opus!