Baahubali star Prabhas’ latest film Saaho finally gets a release date, will hit screens on this day

Prabhas

Cashing on the euphoria that grips the nation on the Indian Independence Day, Prabhas’ Saaho will be hitting the theatres on the August 15, clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal, John Abraham-starrer Batla House and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Earlier, the makers of the mega-budget film had released a video titled “Shades of Saaho” to tease fans on Prabhas’ 39th birthday.

Currently, in the post-production stage, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho was shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and European countries. Besides, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay were also cast in the film which went on floors in August 2017. It is being said that the high-voltage action entertainer is being made at a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore, which is higher than the budget of Prabhas’ epic Baahubali 2.

Simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, the film is being directed by Sujeeth Sign, also known as Sujeeth Reddy, who had earlier debuted with Run Raja Run in 2014 and is produced by UV Creations, which is known to be owned by Prabhas’ brother and friends.

Action director Kenny Bates has been roped in to direct the action scenes due to which the film has remained in the news for its big budget action sequences, particularly the one in Abu Dhabi where around 37 cars and five trucks were crashed during the filming. Kenny Bates was also the stunt coordinator for Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0. As per reports, one of the chase sequences cost the makers a staggering Rs 90 crore.

After Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Saaho became the only other Indian movie to be shot extensively in Abu Dhabi.