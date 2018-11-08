Baahubali prequel among 17 originals announced by Netflix for Asia

Netflix’s first original ‘Sacred Games’ was a huge success in India. (Source: Reuters)

In a bid to boost its international subscriber numbers, Netflix Inc announced 17 more original productions in Asia. These projects will join 100 new and returning originals in Asia through 2019 across eight countries including Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, India, Singapore and South Korea. While making the announcement Sarandos said that Asia is home to world’s great creative centres producing some of the most compelling films and series of today.

“The beauty of Netflix is that we can take never-seen-before stories from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Taiwan or elsewhere, and easily connect them to people all over Asia and the world. More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region, so we have confidence that our upcoming slate of Asian productions will find fans in their home countries and abroad,” he added.

The new titles will add on to Netflix’s attempts to capture Asian markets over the last 12 months that were boosted with the release of Sacred Games (India), anime series Devilman crybaby (Japan) and variety comedy Busted (Korea). These titles were released in 190 countries worldwide.

Plans for India

Japan was the first Asian country where Netflix had penetrated but it no longer appears to be the company’s largest market in the region. This reflected in the fact that Netflix hasn’t announced a single Japanese original series at the event. Instead, it announced five series in anime – a genre which is highly popular in Japan.

The streaming platform, however, has big plans for India. Its first original ‘Sacred Games’ was a huge success in India but is facing an uncertain future with the writer Varun Grover accused of – and denied – sexual misconduct.

India’s importance for Netflix was highlighted at the event as nine of the announced shows were from the country including a prequel to SS Rajamouli’s highly-successful film ‘Baahubali’. It has already hinted at exploring lower price plans in the region which is an important step to compete with YouTube that enjoys seven times more viewing.

Pacific Rim remake

One of the major announcements was an original anime series of Pacific Rim that will expand the story of first two live action movies and follow two siblings – an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister – who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.