Baahubali Prabhas celebrates birthday today, check out films that had Baahubali in the making

Prabhas, who has consolidated his image as one of India’s best action heroes, is celebrating his birthday today. The Baahubali actor defying the geographical and cultural barriers emerged as a pan-India action-drama genre hero by dint of his most successful film Baahubali where he played the role of a righteous prince of an ancient kingdom. While veteran actors like Rajnikant, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, or Kamal Haasan have ruled the hearts of people of the North for decades, the grand-standing and recognition Prabhas has got is truly unprecedented. These actors did step out to embrace the Hindi cinema for a film or two mostly in a multi-starrer but they largely stayed focused on South-India centric films. Prabhas, post his Baahubali success, is the hero who has constantly picked up mainstream Hindi Cinema projects and has many big-ticket mainstream commercial films in the offing. Baahubali was followed by Saaho which attracted huge crowds to the theatres and the best is yet to come as Prabhas is working on Om Raut’s Adipurush where he plays the character of Lord Ram cast against Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan. In another project, Prabhas has been cast in a sci-fi film against Deepika Padukone.

Even before he emerged as the top action-drama hero, Prabhas delivered a number of commercial successes that worked well in the South. However, these are films that few people in the North are actually aware of. Wouldn’t it be fitting to watch some of Prabhas’s pre-Baahubali films on his birthday? Here is the list of films that his fans can binge watch on the occasion of his birthday.

Mirchi (2013)

Playing the role of the protagonist named Jai, Prabhas plays the role of a warring gang member against his rival gang. While one warring gang members are aiming to quench their bloodthirst, the other gang members want to establish peace. The action sequences in the film were appreciated hugely by the audience at the time of the film release. Currently, the film is available on the YouTube channel of SriBalajiMovies and it is also being streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Rebel (2012)

The Prabhas starrer film despite not doing well on the box-office on account of a weak plotline attracted masses solely due to the amazing action sequences. The film directed by Raghav Lawrence is available on YouTube channel of SriBalajiMovies as well as streaming on Sun NXT application.

Billa (2009)

A Telugu remake of Hindi superhit film Don, Billa saw Prabhas in a double role in the film. While Prabhas played an underworld don in one role, the other role cast him as a petty thief in the same film. The film garnered huge praise from the fans of Prabhas. The film is currently streaming on Sun NXT app as well as the YouTube channel of Shalimar Telugu and Hindi movies.

Chatrapathi (2005)

Directed by legendary director SS Rajamouli, the film for the first time generated mass appeal in favour of Prabhas as a bankable action hero. The movie emerged as a big hit commercially and won praise for its action sequences. The film is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.