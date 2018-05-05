Baahubali 2 earns whopping Rs 19 cr on day 1 in China, beats Baahubali’s lifetime business

Baahubali: The Conclusion gets a blockbuster opening in China. (IE)

Baahubali: The Conclusion has got a blockbuster opening in China earning Rs 19 crore In just 24 hours after it’s release. The film was shown across 18,000 screens and became the third highest opener in China in Indian films behind Amir Khan’s Secret Superstar And Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium. While Secret Superstar and Hindi Medium collected $6.74 million and $ 3.39 million on its first day respectively, Baahubali: The Conclusion managed to get $ 2.85 million. With this, Baahubali: The Conclusion has also gone past the lifetime collection of Baahubali, the first part of the franchise.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala Tweeted, with Baahubali’s Rs 19 crore opening in China, it has collected whopping Rs 1,735 crore worldwide. “#Baahubali2 WW BO: With #China ‘s Day 1 (₹ 19 Crs) added, the WW Gross has gone up to ₹ 1,735 Crs,” his tweet read. ..

He further tweeted All-time Top 5, Day 1 collection – Indian Movies at #China BO:

1. #SecretSuperstar – US$ 6.74 Million

2. #HindiMedium – US$3.39 Million

3. #Baahubali2 – US$2.85 Million

4. #Dangal – US$ 2.49 Million

5. #BajrangiBhaijaan – US$ 2.20 Million

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Baahubali: The Conclusion is based on the fictional Kingdom of Mahishmathi.Its story revolves around two cousins -Amarendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas) and Bhallaldeva (Rana Daggubati) both competing for the throne.