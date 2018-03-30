Baaghi 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff is the X factor, Disha Patani falls flat

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani film is a love story of a rebel.

Rating: 3*

Baaghi 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff started off his career with an action-packed film Heropanti which is replete with some generic combat scenes. That was in 2014. Four years down the line and with 5 movies to his name, Tiger finally takes control of his strengths and gives a fitting start to his career graph this year. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani film is a love story of a rebel. The story is of an honest special-ops Army officer Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie (Tiger) who is a gritty and brave and fights the evil in the society. But everything goes haywire one day when he his ex-beau Neha (Disha) calls him up one day and asks for his help after an attack by unknown assailants. She tells Ranveer that her daughter has been abducted and she needed his help to rescue her. Ranveer starts off in a quest to look for Neha’s daughter and what he encounters leaves him stunned.

In the film, you are bound to witness a certain transformation that Tiger Shroff has gone through. In spite of sweating out in the gym hours long for that rugged and sweltering look for the film, it’s not just his physique but his acting is something which draws your attention. He passes off with above average numbers as the new action hero in town. You can’t help but compare certain parts where he resembles the ‘Rambo man’. But Disha happens to be a downer in the film. She is a damsel in distress but hardly can she emote.

In his quest to rescue Neha’s daughter, there is but more than one hurdle on his way. Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar and Randeep Hooda have rendered a fair performance in the film as the antagonists. But Ahmed Khan fails to do justice to their talents and have scarcely used them. They happen to be nothing more than pawns to attract the niche crowd. But in spite of the fact, some of the best dialogues happen to take place between Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. Deepak Dobriyal is the best of the lot and plays Ranveer’s aid.

The plot has its share of suspense and with time Ahmed unveils one layer after the other. Of course, the action scenes grab your eyeballs and has been shot with pure perfection. Songs are below average, hummable but at the same time forgettable.

The film is sure to attract viewers given the success rate of the first instalment and the buzz which was created after the trailer release. But it’s a film for the action lovers. With some humble dosage of romance, suspense and action, this film is not a thorough disappointment.