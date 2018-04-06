Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff starrer ends week 1 on high, earns this whopping sum

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has continued its superb run on the domestic box-office. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has continued its superb run on the domestic box-office. Baaghi 2, which completed its first week on Thursday, is already the second highest earning Bollywood movie of 2018, going past Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Baaghi 2 earned Rs 7.95 crore on its 7th day after release, taking its overall box-office collection to Rs 112.85 crore. It is now only behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which earned over Rs 300 crore despite protests.

In its second week, Baaghi 2 is likely to face some competition from Iffran Khan’s Blackmail but should be able to go past Rs 200 crore mark. “#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]… Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: ₹ 112.85 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]… Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: ₹ 112.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018

The movie has managed to perform beyond expectations. Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan is already challenging big movies from 2017. On three movies since January 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs. 206.04 crore), Padmaavat (Rs Rs. 150.50 crore) and Golmaal Again (Rs 136.08 crore) have earned more than Baaghi 2.

However, all these movies had big stars in lead roles. Also, all of them had released on festivals: Tiger Zinda Hai – Eid, Padmaavat – Republic Day, Golmaal Again – Diwali. Even though Baaghi 2 released on Good Friday (partial holiday), the makers pitched it as an event release.

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Prateek Babbar and Randeep Hooda in important roles.