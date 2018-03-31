Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani film gets massive start, earns whopping Rs 25.10 cr on day 1

With tickets up for advance booking five days before the release day, it was evident how much hype the film had created.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: In spite of two back to back flops for Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 2 was no downer for the five-film old actor. The trailer had a pleasing impact on the viewers and the hype was heightened, all thanks to Tiger’s uber-macho looks and action sequences. The film released this Friday and well fans are going ga-ga over this action thriller flick. With tickets up for advance booking five days before the release day, it was evident how much hype the film had created. Now that the box office reports have arrived for the first day, you are in for a big shock. The film has collected a whopping Rs25.10 cr on day 1 and has surpassed the collection of Padmaavat to beco me the highest grosser of 2018. Bollywood Taran Adarsh tweeted,” #Baaghi2 sets the BO on ????????????… Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat… Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz… The numbers are an EYE-OPENER! ”

The official numbers are yet to be out. According to reports, Baaghi 2 opened up to 50% occupancy in the morning shows and in the evening show, the rate went up to 65%. To top it all, the film has been released in 3500 screens across the country which makes its chances higher to have a bumper start.

Baaghi 2 is a love story of a rebel, Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie who is on a mission to rescue the daughter of Neha (Disha Patani). The film directed by Ahmed Khan is a perfect dose of love, emotion and full on action. The film has taken a killer start on the day of release according to reports. Being an action thriller, the film will cater to both the multiplex and single screen audiences.

Critics have applauded Tiger in the film for not just his bodily transformation but his acting skills as well. Whereas Disha has a significant part but she scarcely does anything apart from looking pretty on screen. The film also boasts of power performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateek Babbar and Deepak Dobriyal.

The film has no major threat from any new release in the upcoming week. Though Raid and Hichki have been witnessing a successful box office business, they might have to endure the blow of Baaghi 2’s popularity. Baaghi 2 seems to be a big winner in all aspects.