Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection day 4: Even Bharat Bandh fails to stop Tiger Shroff starrer, movie earns over Rs 85 cr

Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection day 4: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 continued to put on an impressive run at the box office garnering Rs 12.10 crore on its fourth day (Monday). Audiences across India defied Bharat Bandh and the ongoing Dalit rage over dilution of SC/ST Protection Act to throng theatres. Baaghi 2 with its incredible action sequences and stunts created the record of being the second highest weekend opener of 2018 beating Ajay Devgn’s Raid. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat remains the highest weekend grosser. The movie is a concoction of sizzling chemistry between Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in a gripping action-drama. Lifetime collection of the movie stands at Rs 85.20 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the Ahmed Khan-directed second installment of Baaghi garnered a fair collection on Monday despite bandh. He said, “Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz.”

Baaghi 2 collected Rs 73.10 crore in its opening weekend while Raid collected Rs 41 crore. Surprisingly, Baaghi 2 has also surpassed Padman’s lifetime collection of Rs 81.76 crore, Pari’s lifetime collection of Rs 28.73 crore and will overtake Raid’s lifetime collection of Rs 96.97 crore before the end of second week.

Baaghi 2 is racing towards the Rs 100 crore club and will break into the coveted club in its second week. According to Taran Adarsh the film is doing exceptionally well overseas too. In its opening weekend, the film has garnered Rs 22.14 crore suggesting that the film’s worldwide gross may top Rs 120 crore.