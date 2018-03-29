Baaghi 2 box-office collection prediction: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer set for massive opening day, to mint around Rs 14 cr

After the surprising success of Baaghi, the makers are back again with its sequel, once again starring Tiger but, this time with a different leading lady – Disha Patani.

Baaghi 2 box office collection prediction: When just a film old Tiger Shroff was cast in Baaghi opposite Shraddha Kapoor, little did we know that the film will turn out to be one of the most successful films of his career. After the surprising success of Baaghi, the makers are back again with its sequel, once again starring Tiger but, this time with a different leading lady – Disha Patani. Interestingly, the trailer had amassed huge popularity and buzz for the film which prompted the makers to commence advance booking for the film five days before its release. This in itself speaks for the popularity of the film. When Baaghi released in 2016, the film had garnered Rs 11.94 cr on day 1 and went on to make Rs 76.34 cr on the domestic box office.

Be it for the success of the first instalment or the popular genre of the film (action), Baaghi 2 is set to earn around Rs 13-14 cr on its opening day. Bollywood analyst Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that Tiger looks in good form and there is a strong buzz around the movie. ”Baaghi 2 is a hardcore action movie and the thrill amongst the people to watch the film is higher. Tiger looks in full form and the action and the stunts have rendered a very good buzz around it. On the opening day, the film is going to make Rs 13-14 cr approx,” he said.

Baaghi 2 is the love story of a rebel. So with some really adorable chemistry between Tiger and Disha Patani, you are in for some hardcore fist fights and action. For the very first time, rumoured couple Tiger and Disha will be seen sharing the screen space together. Hence it will be interesting to see if their on-screen chemistry is as sizzling as their off-screen romance.

Besides the rumoured lovebirds, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Dipak Dobriyal in important roles. The lot is known for their versatility and stellar performances and their glimpse in the trailer has got us more than excited. A fitness freak to the core, Tiger’s transformation for the film is but evident. In certain parts of the trailer, we can’t help but compare his muscular physique to Rambo’s Sylvester Stallone.

On box office, Tiger Shroff starrer faces no prominent threat this week. Despite Raid and Hichki doing good business in theatres, the collection of Baaghi 2 is likely to stay unaffected since it will engage a different lot of cinephiles. With no potential threats this week or next, Baaghi 2 is likely to rule box-office!