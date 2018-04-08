Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: No stopping this Tiger Shroff starrer! Movie crosses Rs 110 crore

The film featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead role earned Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection: Released on March 30, Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 2 crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the beginning of its second week and by Day 7, its managed to garner Rs 112.85 crore. The film featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead role earned Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day, by the end of its opening weekend, the movie bagged Rs 73.10 crore. On its second Friday, movie critic and Business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]… Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: ₹ 112.85 cr. India biz.”

In another post, Adarsh said, “#Baaghi2 surprises in the international arena… Action films find limited patronage in several markets Overseas, but #Baaghi2 has packed a punch internationally too… Crosses $ 5 million mark… Week 1: $ 5.03 million [₹ 32.69 cr]… This one’s a UNIVERSAL HIT!” Adarsh also shared that Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi is the third film of 2018 after Padmaavat and Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

The day wise collection of the film till Day 7 is as follows-

Day 1: Rs 25.10 cr

Day 2: Rs 20.40 cr

Day 3: Rs 27.60 cr

Day 4: Rs 12.10 cr

Day 5: Rs 10.60 cr

Day 6: Rs 9.10 cr

Day 7: Rs 7.95 cr

Baaghi 2 is an action packed film that shows the story of a fearless rebel who undertakes a dangerous mission when his ex-girlfriend seeks help. Shroff is playing the role of a brave army officer who helps his ex-girlfriend in finding her daughter Rhea who got kidnapped two months ago.