B-Town rushes to congratulate R Madhavan! Here’s why

Actor R Madhavan celebrated his proud dad moment on Monday as he revealed that his son Vedaant won the Gold medal at the Danish Open swimming meet in Denmark’s Copenhagen. Vedaant won the championship in the 800m men freestyle swimming event and clocked at 8:17:28 minutes. The proud father shared a video of his son from the tournament. Just a day before Vedaant had bagged a silver medal in another category at the same event.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media and shared Vedaant’s amazing feat on their own social media handles, and simultaneously congratulated Madhavan and his wife Sarita. Kangana Ranaut, who has shared screen space with Madhavan in the award-winning film, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and its sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu: Returns’, took to her Instagram stories to wish Vedaant. Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple and their son and said that it’s an amazing feat. Replying to her comment, Madhavan thanked her and said that he was thrilled and excited. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and wrote, “Winning for the Tricolour with flying colors.”

Many other actors and celebrities from the film fraternity including Mandira Bedi, Sophie Chaudry, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shirodkar, Namrata Shirodkar, Boman Irani, Tannaz Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Aanand L Rai, and Sikandar Kher, also sent their wishes to Vedannt and his proud parents.

Madhavan had in 2021 announced that he and his wife were moving to Dubai to ensure the best training for their son who is preparing for the Olympics. Madhavan had told Bollywood Hungama that the larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. He had revealed that they are in Dubai to have access to large pools as Vedaant is working towards the Olympics.