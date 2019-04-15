Ayushmma Khurana, Tabu starrer ‘Andhadhun’ storms past a whopping Rs 200 crore at China box office

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 11:28 AM

The critically-acclaimed film, produced by Sanjay Routray's Matchbox Pictures, ran successfully for over 75 days, earning over Rs 100 crore after its release in October 2018 back home in India.

AndhaDhun, AndhaDhun China Collections, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghvan, TabuThe movie not only created a storm in India but internationally as well.

Thriller drama “Andhadhun”, directed by Sriram Raghavan, earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office in China, the makers announced Monday. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within 13 days of its release in the country. It released on April 3 in China under the title “Piano Player”.

READ: Andhadhun creates a record at China box office, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer surpasses Rs 150 crore mark!

According to the makers, it is the fifth highest grossing Indian film in China after “Dangal”, “Secret Superstar”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, and “Hindi Medium”. “We had no idea that our little ‘experimental film’ would travel so much. Experimental doesn’t mean any fun. The film, I learn, is screening in both subtitled and dubbed versions in different screens. My whole team is super thrilled,” Raghavan said in a statement here.

Last week, "Andhadhun" opened the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) and also received a standing ovation in the presence of Tabu, Raghavan, and Routray. "This April has been especially exciting for all of us at Matchbox Pictures. We are overjoyed that his (Raghavan) vision and our film is being celebrated across the world now," Routary added.

