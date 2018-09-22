Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira reveals cancer diagnosis, actor says she is a fighter

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira reveals cancer diagnosis in Instagram post (IE)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has revealed that she was diagnosed with “stage 0” breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy procedure. In an optimistic Instagram post, Tahira said she was “detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells”.

“Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts!” she wrote. Ayushmann said that Tahira is doing well and has been discharged after the surgery.

“Today is the good day as she is discharged now. We got the shocker. I am glad the surgery happened and was successful. She is a fighter. The last four days I was in the hospital,” the actor told PTI.

In the post, Tahira said that the diagnosis has given her a “new definition of life”. “Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do,” she said.

She also urged women not to take any kind of symptoms lightly and should immediately consult a doctor if they feel something is wrong. “Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined.

“This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth” Tahira wrote.