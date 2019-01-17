Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap goes bald amid cancer battle

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 9:09 AM

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, bravely introduced her new bald look to the world on Wednesday.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap goes bald amid cancer battle (ANI Photo)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, bravely introduced her new bald look to the world on Wednesday. In her inspiring social media post, she said “it’s so liberating.”

“Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is and it’s so liberating, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had to go bald, but this feels good,” she tweeted.

Tahira received a lot of support and love for her post. Doting husband Ayushmann seemed to be in awe of her new look. He shared the same post on Twitter and called his wife ‘Hottie’. Hrithik Roshan also re-shared the post on his handle and captioned it, “Amazing”. Deepika Padukone too found Tahira’s new look “HOT!!!”

