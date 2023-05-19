scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana’s father, famous astrologer P Khurrana passes away

Popular astrologer P Khurrana breathed his last on May 19. He was hospitalised two days ago.

Ayushmann Khurrana's father, Pandit P Khurrana dies due to heart issues

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana’s father and known astrologer P Khurrana passes away on Friday morning. As per a statement issued by the family, the last rites will be performed at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5.30 pm on May 19.

He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was being treated for the past two days for a heart disease.

An official spokesperson of Aparshakti released a statement that said, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

Sending strength to the Khurrana family.

Stock Market