Ayushmann Khurrana to take a break from Bollywood? Here’s all about Dream Girl star’s plan

Ayushmann Khurrana has given back to back 6-hit movie and is now planning to take a break. (Image: File Photo)

Come November and the new hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana will be going on a vacation. The Dream Girl actor who has been working continuously since last year and has given back to back 6-hit movie, informed that he will be taking a much-required break from films in November this year. He has stated that his break from work will be for spending time with wife Tahira and two children.

According to Media reports the actor has stated, “I am uncertain of the duration of the break and I don’t know how long it will be before I am back to work. It could be as long as two to three months, or maybe more.”

Ayushmann, while telling more about his vacation, further stated, “Almost all of last year and most of this year, all that I did was shoot four back-to-back films. So, this past one year and a few months have been hectic and tough. Now is the time to take care of it, and this I will do by striking a balance. I am taking time off from work starting mid-November, to be with my family.”

Ayushmann already has a lot of work piled up and before going to break he has to wind up the work related to two movies on priority. Ayushmann’s Bala is set to release on November 22, and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is scheduled for March 2020, and the actor has no choice but to wind up these two films on priority. While talking about his pending works, Ayushmann said that ‘he will soon have to get busy with the promotion of Bala, even as he completes his work on Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.’ Following which, Ayushmann will be free from professional commitments for a comparative duration.

The National Award-winning actor, Ayushmann Khurrana stated, “I haven’t signed any film after Bala. I am completely free to spend time with my family after November 15. I am very well aware and do realise that my children are growing up and my wife needs some quality time from me. I am making a very conscious attempt to take time off from work periodically.”

“I will be going through scripts while I am off from work. And, even if I lose out on work, while I am away, it’s fine. I believe that there is an imperative need to take time off. It helps you to relax a bit and also rejuvenates you,” Ayushmann Khurrana summed up.

Despite being off from work, Ayushmann Khurrana’s screen presence will not vanish as he will be featuring on the big screen in November 2019 and March 2020.