Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh’s comedy-drama Doctor G to release on this date; Details here

The highly anticipated medical campus comedy-drama, Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah in the main lead is all set to release in theatres on October 14.

The wait for the film has created a lot of curiosity since the day the first look was announced in 2020. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G features Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a medical student. Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again in his true fashion, taken on another topic with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations.

Stepping into the shoes of a male gynecologist, the actor has shared the first poster that gives us a sneak peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey to becoming a Gynecologist.

Also read: Detective Boomrah to Ashram: Shows to watch on streaming platforms, in case you missed them

Considering that 2022 has seen very few comedy films, Doctor G promises to be a treat for comedy lovers. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann’s mother in prominent roles.

Taking to social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster of Doctor G and wrote, “ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG.”

Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022. #DoctorGInCinemas”

Junglee Pictures upcoming slate also includes Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan? Dosa King, Ulajh, and Click Shankar to name a few.

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Shoot The Piano Player, Googly, Badhaai Ho 2, Dream Girl 2, and An Action Hero’ along with Jaideep Ahlawat while Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli has Thank God opposite Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.