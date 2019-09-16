Ayushmann Khurrana doubles fee as brands make a beeline after box-office success

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is making the right moves in the world of brands as well.

Following a clutch of back-to-back box office successes, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is making the right moves in the world of brands as well.

The actor, after recently being honoured with the ‘Best Actor’ award at the 66th National Film Awards for his performance in Andhadhun, has sharply hiked his brand endorsement fee from Rs 90 lakh-1 crore per year to a premium of Rs 2.5 crore annually.

Khurrana has had a slew of successful films in the recent past. The Chandigarh boy made a splash with his debut film Vicky Donor in 2012, after which he went on to work in acclaimed films like Dum Laga ke Haisha (2015), Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho! in 2018, and more recently, Article 15.

His current endorsement roster comprises 12 brands, including Realme, UrbanClap, MagicBricks, Polycab, Turtle, HDFC PayZapp, V Mart, Tuborg, Axe, Vingajoy, Daniel Wellington and Nexus Malls. Four more brands are joining the list soon, according to sources, which will be in the categories of skin care, online education, eyewear and security solutions.

Is Khurrana just the flavour of the season or will the rub-off effect of his success last longer for brands?

“It is a well-known fact that brand endorsement contracts have a direct correlation with an actor’s box office performance, as this is an indicator of the celebrity’s popularity,” says Samit Sinha, founder and managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting.

In that sense, Khurrana’s recent performances on screen have been well-received by viewers and if he continues to sign on the right kind of projects, his brand persona will be further cemented.

“The brands that Ayushmann Khurrana has signed on are an extension of his personality,” says a spokesperson at Yash Raj Films — the company which manages his brand portfolio. “These brands are typically in sync with his values and passion. His endorsements are largely dependent on the creative philosophy that the brand wants to communicate,” the spokesperson added.

On social media, too, Khurrana is a popular figure with over 6.8 million followers on Instagram, 4.8 million followers on Twitter and 4.2 million followers on Facebook. Brand expert Harish Bijoor says that because of the offbeat nature of his movies, he isn’t quite the ‘boy next door’ for mainstream brands. “Ayushmann Khurrana’s style of selecting different movies works for brands. He is still defined as a non-mainstream actor,” adds Bijoor.

Brands which want to connect with the youth typically rope in the younger Bollywood lot, including celebrities like Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. For instance, UrbanClap has chosen Khurrana and Sanon as its brand ambassadors to target tech-savvy enthusiasts. Incidentally, both these celebrities were also roped in by MagicBricks last month for its campaign, Pata Badlo, Life Badlo, for a period of two years.

Prasun Kumar, CMO, Magicbricks, points out that the campaign’s narrative was curated for millennials. “We are addressing the aspiring consumer segment that has become the primary driver of the real estate business,” he adds.

Aviral Jain, MD, Duff & Phelps, says that often legacy brands, too, experiment with younger faces in Bollywood these days. Cases in point? Coca-Cola, known for roping in mainstream biggies like Aamir Khan at one point, recently opted for Khurrana in 2018 for its Diwali campaign. Similarly, Oppo, too, signed Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal for its F11 Pro handset. “There is no doubt that Ayushmann’s brand visibility, positioning, number of endorsement deals and the quality of his associations have gone to the next level as compared to last year,” Jain says.

Unlike the monumental stature which the four Khans of Bollywood have earned over the years, what also works for Khurrana is his freshness and the empathy factor attached to his persona. “He doesn’t necessarily do action movies, unlike other newcomers like Vicky Kaushal or Sushant Singh Rajput. Khurrana’s appeal lies in essaying real-life characters which sets him apart from the rest,” Sinha says.