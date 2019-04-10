Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming movie

By: | Updated: April 10, 2019 4:45 AM

Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up the shoot of his next, Article 15, an investigative drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. This is the first time that the actor is playing a cop.

ayushmann khurrana, ayushman khurana, article 15, ayushmann khurrana article 15, article 15 movie, ayushmann khurrana new movie, anubhav sinha, anubhav sinha article 15Ayushmann Khurrana plays a cop in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is soaring high on the success of his past films Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, has joined hands with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for Article 15. The social drama is based on the caste discriminations. It is based on Article 15 of the Constitution of India that prohibits people to discriminate on the basis of caste.

Ayushmann Khurrana has just wrapped up shooting for Article 15 and the actor has announced the news on his social media account. He shared a picture of his mini 3D model and wrote, “Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you Anubhav Sinhaa sir for giving me this gem and thanks for writing the most realistic cop role ever. Thanks to the entire crew and cast for this wonderful 3D mini model of mine. It’s a wrap! Love. Article 15”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Tweet:

Sinhaa, who last helmed “Mulk”, has said his new movie is an investigative drama. The movie, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on 1st of March in Lucknow.

TV actor Ravi Dubey, who happens to be Ayushmann Khurrana’s close friend commented, “Kitna patla ho Gaya hai aayush.”

To this, Ayushmanna replied, “main sach mein dubla ho gaya hoon:/”

Ayushmann Khurrana has emerged out as the most popular actor among the current lot. He has been delivering hit after hits with his neighborhood characters. In his last offering Badhaai Ho, he played the role of a young man whose mother is pregnant. The film talked about unexpected pregnancy in a humorous manner.

Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Dream Girl, which will also have Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha in an important role.

