Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s roles revealed in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bala’

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 10:04 PM

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik is excited to chronicle the story of a prematurely balding man in his next, "Bala", and says he needs to make sure no one takes offence over the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. (IE)

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik is excited to chronicle the story of a prematurely balding man in his next, “Bala”, and says he needs to make sure no one takes offence over the film. The romantic comedy will narrate the story of a prematurely balding man, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and a small-town girl (Bhumi Pednekar) battling skin-colour prejudices in a society obsessed with fair skin.

“It is a slice of life humorous film. We are also trying to put some message, not in a preachy way though. I want people to enjoy what we make. I need to also make sure no one will take offence that we are talking about baldness. I will be making sure that it doesn’t happen,” Amar told PTI.

The director says the team plans to go on floors soon and are working on the look for Ayushmann. This will be Amar’s second feature-length directorial venture after last year’s smash hit “Stree”.

Amar says since the pressure to deliver a hit again is immense, he has chosen the same crew as that of “Stree”. “I have chosen the same team of ‘Stree’ for ‘Bala’- the AD, production, because for them I have not changed. I am still the same. If I had a new team, they would always feel ‘Sir is doing the right thing’. There won’t be any suggestions coming my way. I think it might help me in not getting reminded that I have a Rs 100-crore hit behind me.”

“Stree” became one of the biggest successes of last year and was hailed for blending horror with comedy seemingly.

For the director, life has become busier after the film, with so many calls coming his way that his phone battery “is dying very fast.” “I am getting calls every second day to make a horror comedy. There are so many opportunities which come your way but I am trying to take it slow.

“I am not signing anything unless the script is complete. That is something I keep reminding myself of. The success feels good no doubt but the pressure also increases.”

