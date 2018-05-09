Avengers Infinity War: Why Hulk was in posters, trailers but nowhere in the movie

Avengers: Infinity War was the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

NOTE: If you have not seen the movie, then it is safe to say that do not read the article as it will have spoilers for the Avengers: Infinity War. For those who have seen the movie, here’s why Hulk never showed up in Avengers: Infinity War despite seen in posters and trailers.

Avengers: Infinity War was the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie brings together the mightiest heroes from the MCU for an epic fight against one of the most powerful villains, Thanos. If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you would know that the ending has left many teary-eyed as almost half of the MCY heroes have been turned to ashes by Thanos. While, many shed tears after the ending, a lot of others were left puzzled as one of the most loved MCU hero, Hulk never made an appearance on screen during the course of Avengers: Infinity War.

In the movie, while Dr Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) was seen in a conflict with Hulk. The big guy outrightly refused to come out and spent the entire movie hidden inside Banner. Hulk kept on saying ‘NO’ when Banner asked him to become the big guy when needed. This left a lot of fans confused that why Hulk refused to show up! Director of Avengers: Infinity War, Joe Russo has an answer that justifies Hulk’s disappearance. During one of the episodes on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Russo said, “I think people have interpreted it as Hulk’s scared. I mean, certainly, that’s not a — I don’t know that the Hulk is ever… he’s had his ass kicked before, and he loves a good fight. But I think that it’s really reflective of the journey from Ragnarok. These two characters are constantly in conflict with each other over control. And I think that if the Hulk were to say why, it’d be (that) Banner only wants Hulk for fighting. I think he’s had enough of saving Banner’s ass.”

Avengers: Infinity War Trailer



Poster of Avengers: Infinity War

This clears about the disappearance of Hulk from Avengers: Infinity War despite him being seen on the promotional posters/trailers of the movie. If you have seen Thor: Ragnarok, then you would know that Hulk and Banner had a rift, which became evident on Avengers: Infinity War.

Will we see Hulk in the Avengers 4, which will hit the theatres next year May 3? Most likely! After Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half of the universe, in the final moments, fans got a glimpse of Bruce Banner in the Hulk Buster suit. Interestingly, the original cast of Avengers has been spared from the wrath of Thanos. Could this mean that in the next Avengers movie, they will play a major role? Only time will tell!