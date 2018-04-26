Avengers: Infinity War tickets booking promises record-breaking collection; check how film may do in various cities

Within few hours after Avengers: Infinity War tickets went online, they were sold, at least in the metro and tier I cities.

Avengers: Infinity War may not be a Star Wars movie but the force is strong with this Russo brothers’ directorial. Marvel fans across the world have been eagerly waiting for Avengers: Infinity War and India is no exception. Within few hours after Avengers: Infinity War tickets went online, they were sold, at least in the metro and tier I cities. This when the ticket prices are relatively high. The IMAX tickets in Noida are priced at Rs 500, the same amount for which ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ tickets were being sold. For recliner seats, the tickets have been priced at Rs 1000. Still, almost all the weekend shows in Delhi-NCR have already been filled. The star-studded penultimate instalment has received outstanding response across multiplex.

Noida

The film is releasing in multiple formats, 3D, 4DX and IMAX and has been dubbed in four different languages in India intriguing the regional audiences to be apart of this cinematic experience. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, the scene is no different despite the tickets being priced as high as Rs 700 to Rs 800.

Bengaluru

The trade experts also expect the film to shatter several records in the country. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes that Avengers: Infinity War will earn around Rs 30 crore on day 1. “#AvengersInfinityWar #IMAX Tickets in TN ‘s only #IMAX Screen at #Luxe in Chennai sold out for the weekend within minutes. Even non-IMAX 3D tickets are almost sold out on most screens. The Opening is going to be unprecedented in #India,” he posted on Twitter.

Another trade analyst Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that Avengers: Infinity War may have the biggest opening of 2018 in India. ”Avengers- Infinity War has a huge global buzz. The critics have been tight-lipped over the film but everyone is of the opinion that the film is going to create havoc at the box office,” he said.

However, this doesn’t show the complete picture. Marvel may still have a tough time in pulling the crowd to the theatres in other cities. Also, the ticket prices in some of the cities like Hyderabad and Chandigarh are relatively less.

Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, even the Friday shows have not been booked yet. In Chennai, on the other hand, the shows are even priced at Rs 100 and go as less as Rs 70.

If critics are to be believed, Avengers: Infinity War is not settling for less and is set to have a record-breaking start on the opening day. The movie is likely to perform well if the reviews remain positive. Devang Sampat, Director – Strategic Initiatives, Cinépolis India, told IANS: “In one day of advance booking, we sold around 50,000 tickets which is history in the making.”