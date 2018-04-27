​​​
  3. Avengers: Infinity War review: Marvel flick finally hits theatres! Twitterati go insane; check reactions

Avengers: Infinity War review: Marvel flick finally hits theatres! Twitterati go insane; check reactions

The film in India has released in multiple formats, 3D, 4DX and IMAX and has been dubbed in four different languages in the country intriguing regional audiences to be part of this cinematic experience.

By: | Published: April 27, 2018 5:39 PM
After much hullabaloo about what many have termed as the most awaited movie of the 21st century, Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres today, leaving people across the globe crazy with excitement. (IE)

After much hullabaloo about what many have termed as the most awaited movie of the 21st century, Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres today, leaving people across the globe crazy with excitement. There has been enormous hype around the movie as after a long decade of anticipation, finally, the Marvel superheroes come out face to face. The craze of the film was so high that the advance booking for Avengers: Infinity War that started on April 22 sold like hot cake. Almost all shows in the opening weekend have gone houseful in all major metro cities across the world.

The film in India has released in multiple formats, 3D, 4DX and IMAX and has been dubbed in four different languages in the country intriguing regional audiences to be part of this cinematic experience. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, the scene is no different despite the tickets being priced as high as Rs 700 to Rs 800. Here, let us take a look at how the people who had the opportunity to grab the first-day shows of the film have to say about the movie.

“Avengers: Infinity War” stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hiddleston, Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top