Avengers: Infinity War review: Marvel flick finally hits theatres! Twitterati go insane; check reactions

After much hullabaloo about what many have termed as the most awaited movie of the 21st century, Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres today, leaving people across the globe crazy with excitement. There has been enormous hype around the movie as after a long decade of anticipation, finally, the Marvel superheroes come out face to face. The craze of the film was so high that the advance booking for Avengers: Infinity War that started on April 22 sold like hot cake. Almost all shows in the opening weekend have gone houseful in all major metro cities across the world.

The film in India has released in multiple formats, 3D, 4DX and IMAX and has been dubbed in four different languages in the country intriguing regional audiences to be part of this cinematic experience. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, the scene is no different despite the tickets being priced as high as Rs 700 to Rs 800. Here, let us take a look at how the people who had the opportunity to grab the first-day shows of the film have to say about the movie.

Infinity War was unbelievable and at most parts lived upto our infinite levels of fanboy expectations!#AvengersInfinityWar#ThanosDemandsYourSilence — Md Ishan Ali (@IshanHere96) April 27, 2018

Me, while watching the movie. It was worth all the hype! #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Z8d8ovMXke — Jonnel Jay (@jjasantos_) April 27, 2018

Loved #AvengersInfinityWar theatre was stadium in action scenes. — Boring Zindagi (@IABHI_HR) April 27, 2018

This needs to be said. #AvengersInfinityWar was great. Hands down, no equivocations. But #ReadyPlayerOne was better to me personally. Your mileage will likely vary. — T Dubb (@nofate1991) April 27, 2018

I think the best part was that no one was overshadowed and everyone had a role. One of the best Marvel movies ever. #AvengersInfinityWar — Ruben C. (@DokHoliday7) April 27, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is an emotion.

Speechless.

Biggest plus were #Thor , #CaptainAmerica introduction and the heart-breaking emotions the movie made me go through. #Ironman and #Spiderman were great too. Cannot wait for the next installment. Time travel maybe? — Aadarxx (@AadarshHaridas) April 27, 2018

I’ve never been to a movie where we all clapped and cheered as much as we did during #AvengersInfinityWar It was definitely the most fun I’ve ever had at the movies. — arsenio hallway (@nocandefense) April 27, 2018

#InfinityWars #AvengersInfinityWar

I’m Speechless. So many emotions at once and idk what to say. The best marvel movie yet hands down. — Hasyreeq Unos???? (@Hasyreeq6661) April 27, 2018

“Avengers: Infinity War” stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hiddleston, Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film.