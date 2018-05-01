Avengers: Infinity War gets biggest opening ever; beats Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Fate of the Furious

Avengers: Infinity War which released last week has exceeded expectations and emerged as a gold digger for Marvel. (Source: Twitter)

Avengers: Infinity War which released last week has exceeded expectations and emerged as a gold digger for Marvel by emerging as the biggest ever opening for a movie. Directed by the Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony), Avengers: Infinity War has earned $258.2 million on its opening weekend in the domestic market, going past the previous record-holder ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ that had earned $248 million in 2015. It also went past ‘The Fate of the Furious’ global opening record of $542 million. Infinity War earned $382.7 million in the international market, taking its global collection to $640.9 million by the end of the first weekend.

To get an idea of how big that number is, Warner Bros and DC’s biggest crossover till date – Justice League – had earned $657 in its entire box office run worldwide. Interestingly, Avengers: Infinity War didn’t release in China, a market where ‘The Fate of the Furious’ had earned a whopping $185 million.

Made at a budget of around $400 million, Avengers: Infinity War has taken Marvel’s worldwide total to over $15 billion between its 19 films. Before Infinity War, the first ‘Avengers’ movie got the biggest opening for the studio earning $207.4 million in 2012. Three years later, its sequel ‘Age of Ultron’ got a $191-million opening. The first movie went on to earn $623 million in the domestic market while the second earned $549 million.

This puts Avengers: Infinity War on track to beat James Cameron’s Avatar which remains to be the highest earning movie of all time with a domestic lifetime collection of $760 million. However, this would be mean a three times jump from Infinity war’s opening weekend collection which would require a good word of mouth.

“We don’t fight for one life. We fight for all of them.” Check out this behind-the-scenes look at Avengers: #InfinityWar. And tune-in to the @Avengers Twitter tonight to watch a live stream from the red carpet of the Infinity War World Premiere. pic.twitter.com/6BJOXk2ZvO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 23, 2018

The movie is having an outstanding run in India as well despite releasing on just 2000+ screens. Avengers: Infinity war earned Rs 31.30 crore on day 1 in India which is the biggest opening for any movie in 2018 (beating Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat).

After taking a small hit on Saturday, the movie bounced back on Sunday, taking its weekend collection in India to Rs 94.3 crore. “#AvengersInfinityWar has a FANTABULOUS weekend… And as you read this, has crossed 100 cr mark… Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr. Total: ₹ 94.30 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 120.90 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The stellar star cast is one of the biggest reasons behind the movie’s success. It includes Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, among others.

The movie has also nicely set up an exciting summer for movie buffs and trade analysts. The next big release of the year would be “Deadpool 2” followed by “Solo: A Star Wars Story”. Both these movies are capable of giving Infinity War a run for its money, if not beat it.

The immediate target, however, for Infinity War would be to go past the lifetime collection of recently released Marvel flick – Black Panther. The movie had raked in $371m on its global debut and its lifetime collection stands at $1.33 billion.