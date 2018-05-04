Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection: SENSATIONAL numbers in India, expected to touch billion-dollar mark globally

Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection

Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection: On April 27, one of the most anticipated movies of 2018 hit the theatres like a storm in the Pacific ocean. The third instalment in the Avengers series is the culmination of most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released in the past 10 years. Globally, the movie has already shattered the record of being the highest grossing movie in the opening week. And pretty soon, the movie is expected to hit the billion-dollar mark.

In India, Avengers Infinity War has shown phenomenal strength, just like Thanos in the movie, and raked record-breaking numbers for any Hollywood flick. Avengers Infinity War now holds the tag of being the first Hollywood movie to rake Rs 20 crore in the first five days. However, in the weekdays, the movie has shown a slight dip in the numbers, however, it has still managed to make Rs 9.73 crore on Thursday. This mounts up the total to Rs 156.64 crore in Nett Box Office Collection. however, in terms of gross figures, the movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore totalling at Rs 200.82 crore.

Popular Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the numbers racked up by Avengers Infinity War.

#AvengersInfinityWar has a HISTORIC Week 1… Sets new benchmarks for Hollywood films in India… The SENSATIONAL numbers reaffirm the fact that well-made entertainment-driven films will always be the first choice of moviegoers… #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is speeding towards ₹ 200 cr mark [NBOC]… Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr, Thu 9.73 cr. Total: ₹ 156.64 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 200.82 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2018

The movie has managed to set a new benchmark for Hollywood films in India. Globally, Avengers Infinity War until Thursday has minted a mammoth $857.3 million in worldwide earnings, reports Forbes. With its stupendous run at the box office, Avengers Infinity War is likely to touch the huge billion-dollar mark over the weekend. The movie will release in Russia this Friday, which will give it a necessary boost in box office numbers.

Following the hugely successful numbers from Avengers Infinity War, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe offering will be Ant-Man And The Wasp. This will wrap up what Marvel has to offer this year. Next year, early in February, fans will be able to see Captain Marvel, a new character which will be followed up by the sequel to Avengers Infinity War.