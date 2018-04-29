​​​
  3. Avengers Infinity War Box Office collection: Rampage! Marvel film smashes records, earns this much on Day 2

The film has been setting milestones from Day 1 as it also recorded the highest opening day collection for any film in India in 2018.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2018 4:46 PM
avengers infinity war, avengers infinity war box office, avengers infinity war collection, avengers infinity war full movie, avengers infinity war avengers infinity war cast, MCU films, avengers infinity war box office india Avengers: Infinity war is the first film of two-part epic battle between mad titan Thanos and all the superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). (Instagram)

Avengers: Infinity war is the first film of two-part epic battle between mad titan Thanos and all the superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Infinity War is the first crossover film produced by Marvel and is the 19th installment in the superhero series. Continuing its rampage at the Indian box office, the film has collected a whopping amount of Rs 30.50 crore on Day 2. Lifetime collection of the film in India stands at Rs 61.80 crore. Infinity War broke the Hollywood record of highest opening day business in India collecting a massive Rs 31.30 crore.

The film has been setting milestones from Day 1 as it also recorded the highest opening day collection for any film in India in 2018. Mega domestic entertainers like Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Padman were defeated in terms of opening day collection. Padmaavat had collected Rs 19 crore while Baaghi 2 managed Rs 25.10 crore on first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on the success of Infinity War, “#AvengersInfinityWar continues to DEMOLISH RECORDS… Continues to create HAVOC at the BO… Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 61.80 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 79.23 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar.”

Marvel’s third Avengers film recorded the highest occupancy rate on Day 1 across the nation, even more than Baahubali – The Conclusion. Taran yesterday in a tweet pointed out that the success of Marvel’s latest film is important as it was released only in 2000 screens, unlike most Bollywood mega films released in twice as many screens. The film chronicles the battle between MCU’s biggest villain Thanos and all the superheroes over survival of Earth. The film includes all the heroes Marvel has shown since 2008, from Guardians of the Galaxy to Black Panther and Thor series.

Tickets for the film were sold out a week before the film’s release and cinema houses are still running screenings with packed houses. The film is a perfect watch for anybody who likes to see their favourite Marvel superhero performing action on an epic scale.

