Avengers: Infinity War box office collection prediction: Marvel’s biggest flick set for stunning start; to earn over Rs 20 cr on day 1

Avengers: Infinity War: When one of the most awaited movies of 21st century, Avengers: Infinity War hits theatres in India on Friday, it is likely to break a few records. Both fans and critics believe that this could be not just Marvel’s but biggest Hollywood earner at the Indian box office. There has been enormous hype around the movie as after a long decade of anticipation and 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), finally, the Marvel superheroes are coming face to face. The advance booking for Avengers: Infinity War started on April 22 and the tickets have been selling like hot cakes. Almost all shows in the opening weekend have gone houseful in the metro cities.

Bollywood analyst Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that the movie is likely to get the biggest opening of 2018 and will open up to Rs 20 cr plus. ”Avengers- Infinity War has a huge global buzz. The critics have been tight-lipped over the film but everyone is of the opinion that the film is going to create havoc at the box office,” said Johar.

The film is releasing in multiple formats, 3D, 4DX and IMAX and has been dubbed in four different languages in India. Johar further said, ‘”Advance booking has been at large and the tickets are sold out in most metro cities. The film is roughly releasing in 2000 screens and given the unprecedented craze, the film is going to earn big numbers. ”

The film will also have the advantage of a long weekend because of Buddha Poornima which falls on Sunday. Avengers-Infinity War is going to have a thunderous run at the box office and the global craze and sold out tickets are here to tell the tale.

The only challenge, however, for the film would be to pull small city crowd to the theatre. Avengers: Infinity War box collections may not be same in tier II or tier II cities as in the metros which will eventually affect its overall collection. Despite that, the film should easily cross Rs 100 cr mark within few days of its release.

The Jungle Book has been the highest Hollywood grosser in India with a whopping lifetime earning of Rs 188 cr in the country. If the word of mouth review is as good as the critical appreciation, then there is no stopping for this Marvel flick to be one of the biggest grossers this year. It will indeed be interesting to see Avengers- Infinity War striving to get to the top.