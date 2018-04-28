Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection: ‘Marvel-ous’ movie beats Baaghi 2, Padmaavat

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection: Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) 19th instalment and third for the Avengers series, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has opened to a colossal first-day business in the sub-continent.

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection: Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) 19th instalment and third for the Avengers series, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has opened to a colossal first-day business in the sub-continent. The film has caused ripples across the nation with people thronging to packed cinema houses and the film garnering Rs 31.30 crore – making it the biggest opening of 2018. In a surprise turn of events, the film containing all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had higher occupancy rates than Baahubali – The Conclusion whose BO records have shattered all the existing collection records before, according to reports.

The film released in English and other dubbed regional languages has been successful in defeating mega domestic film Padmaavat in terms of opening day box office collection. The film has also left behind Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2 in the collection race. Avengers has managed to earn Rs 31.10 crore on day 1, whereas Baaghi and Padmaavat earned Rs 25.10 and Rs 19 crore, respectively.

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Day biz…

1. #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 31.30 cr

Note: English + dubbed versions

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

3. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr

Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

The new Avengers film has set new milestones on 1st day of its release. Apart from defeating prominent Indian films and creating new box office success, the film has surpassed other Hollywood films to become first English language film to earn over Rs 15 crore nett. Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted, “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Day biz… 1. #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 31.30 cr Note: English + dubbed versions 2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr 3. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu 4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr 5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr India biz.”

#AvengersInfinityWar SMASHES RECORDS… Sets the BO on ????????????… BIGGEST START of 2018 so far… Numbers are an EYE-OPENER… More so, because it was released in just 2000+ screens… This Marvel movie is a MARVEL at the BO too… #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

East. West. North. South… It’s #AvengersInfinityWar wave across the country… Fri ₹ 31.30 cr. India biz NettBOC… GrossBOC: ₹ 40.13 cr… Sets a NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India… #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of Marvel’s development through 19 movies and decade-long progress towards an intergalactic battle. The film chronicles Earth’s mightiest heroes’ efforts to stop Thanos (considered to be the greatest villain in Solar System) from eliminating the planet. Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Black Panther join hands with Avengers in the two part-film to defeat Titan-citizen Thanos.