Avengers Infinity War box office collection: Marvel magnum opus inches closer to Rs 200 cr mark; earns Rs 7.17 cr on day 8

Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 8: The Marvel magnum opus is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark. The movie earned Rs 7.17 crore on 8th day of its release in India.

Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 8: One of the most anticipated movies of 2018 – “Avengers: Infinity War” had a stupendous opening week at the Indian box office. The Marvel magnum opus is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark. The movie earned Rs 7.17 crore on 8th day of its release in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote that “Avengers: Infinity War” remains the first choice of moviegoers. “#AvengersInfinityWar remains the first choice of moviegoers… Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE… Inches closer to ? 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr. Total: ? 163.81 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ? 210.01 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” tweets Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 7.17 Crore on the first day of week 2, to take the net collections to Rs 163.81 Crore.

The movie opened to a bumper collection on its opening day on April 27 with Rs 31.30 crore, and continued the trend by raking in Rs 30.50 crore and Rs 32.50 crore on the next two days. On Monday and Tuesday, the movie made Rs 20.52 crore and Rs 20.34 crore, respectively. On Thursday, it managed to gross Rs 9.73 crore.

In India, Avengers Infinity War has shown phenomenal strength, just like Thanos in the movie, and raked record-breaking numbers for any Hollywood flick. Avengers Infinity War now holds the tag of being the first Hollywood movie to rake Rs 20 crore in the first five days.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the same and wrote: #AvengersInfinityWar is in no mood to slow down… First Hollywood film to collect ? 20 cr+ on all 5 days…

The movie has managed to set a new benchmark for Hollywood films in India. Globally, Avengers Infinity War until Thursday has minted a mammoth $857.3 million in worldwide earnings, reports Forbes. With its stupendous run at the box office, Avengers Infinity War is likely to touch the huge billion-dollar mark over the weekend.

Following this mammoth of an opening of Avengers: Infinity War in India, Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 is all set to rock the Indian theatres on May 18. The other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that will hit the theatres this year is Ant-Man And The Wasp. However, early next year, Marvel will make us introduce to a new character in a new movie called Captain Marvel.