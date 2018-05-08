Avengers Infinity War box office collection: Marvel flick conquers India, set to become 1st Hollywood film to breach Rs 200 cr mark

Avengers: Infinity war box office collection is set to go past Rs 200 cr. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Avengers: Infinity War box office collection: Marvel’s latest is having a dream run on the domestic as well as international box-office. After becoming the fastest movie (11 days) to cross $1-billion mark at the global office this weekend, the film has now become the highest earning Hollywood movie in India, beating The Jungle Book. The latter had earned Rs 187.85 crore while the Avengers: Infinity War box-office collection by the end of Monday stands at Rs 192.28 crore.

“#AvengersInfinityWar stands TALL and TRIUMPHANT… Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood film in India [NBOC]… [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 192.28 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 246.51 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

This is, however, the Nett Box Office Collection. The Gross box office collection of Avengers is Rs 246.51 crore which is still less than that of The Jungle Book (Rs 261 crore). But, at this pace, Avengers should easily break that record in the coming days.

“#TheJungleBook NettBOC: ₹ 188 cr GrossBOC: ₹ 261 cr Note: Lifetime biz. While #AvengersInfinityWar has crossed NettBOC of #TheJungleBook, it will cross GrossBOC in few days… #AvengersInfinityWar will also be the first Hollywood film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark in India [NBOC],” Adarsh said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Disney confirmed on Sunday that the film is posting an estimated $275 million in global movie ticket sales for its second weekend, with an estimated global total of $1.16 billion earned so far.

This puts Avengers: Infinity War ahead of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War ($1.15 billion) and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion).

The emotional factor of all the Marvel heroes coming together has worked in favour of the film. Avengers: Infinity War brings together Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and many others against mad titan Thanos (Josh Brolin).