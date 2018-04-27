Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection in India: Why this Marvel movie may break all big records

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection in India: The expectations for the film are really big. It is expected to earn as much as the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in India. (Twitter)

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection in India: After a lot of anticipation built around the film, Avengers: Infinity War finally released on Friday, April 27. This movie is the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever made. The expectations for the film are really big. It is expected to earn as much as the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in India, reported The Indian Express. Trade analyst Girish Jauhar had expected the first day earning of the film to be around Rs 20 crore. While film critic Taran Adarsh said, on his official Twitter handle, that the movie had taken a tremendous start across the country. He went on to say that the ‘Housefull’ boards and the incredible crowd gathered all across India brought a wave of optimism.

India has been a lucrative market for superhero films for quite some time now. With the presence of the first truly intimidating villain in Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War might surpass the already high expectations. The film has already had all its tickets sold out for the first few days. What came as a surprise was that over 1 million tickets were sold out by the online ticketing biggie, BookMyShow, even before the release of the film, reported IE. While Hollywood films are relatively popular among the Indian crowd, the audience to its films are quite less, language being the biggest drawback.

The question of the hour is whether the film will live up to the expectations of its fans or will it fizzle at the box office. Though considering the current craze behind the film, it would not be too surprising if Infinity War broke multiple box office records for Hollywood films.