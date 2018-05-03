Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection in India: Marvel blockbuster marches towards Rs 200-crore mark

Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection in India

Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection in India: Avengers Infinity War, the third movie in the Marvel’s Avengers movie line-up, has seen stupendous growth in India. The movie has broken the record of being the first Hollywood movie to rake Rs 20 crore on first five days. Even in the weekdays, the movie is making good money. On Wednesday, day 6, the movie minted Rs 11.75 crore. So far the movie in Nett figures have managed to rake in Rs 146.91 crore at the Indian box office, but in terms of gross figures, the Avengers Infinity War has collected Rs 188.35 crore.

With movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out and Rajkumar Yadav starrer Omerta set to release this Friday, Avengers: Infinity War is very much likely to go strong in the second week as well.

Not just in India, Avengers: Infinity War is riding on a wave of huge box-office collections globally. In the US, the movie has minted $300 million. In terms of global collections, the movie has already made $800 million. With the steady box office revenues and huge fan base, the movie is expected to the $1-billion mark soon.

Popular Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted the figures of the Marvel movie. He wrote: #AvengersInfinityWar witnesses its first noticeable decline on Wed, yet the biz is in double digits… Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr. Total: ₹ 146.91 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 188.35 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar.

Following Avengers: Infinity War in India is Deadpool 2 which is expected to release in India on May 18. Following the mammoth response of Avengers: Infinity War in India, the other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to hits theatres later this year are Ant-Man And The Wasp.