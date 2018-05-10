Avengers Infinity War box-office collection in India: Historic! Marvel flick crosses Rs 200-crore mark, beats The Jungle Book’s record

Avengers Infinity War box office collection in India: After a stellar run at the box office in India, Avengers: Infinity War has now set another benchmark other Hollywood film may find difficult to beat! (Twitter)

Avengers Infinity War box office collection in India: After a stellar run at the box office in India, Avengers: Infinity War has now set another benchmark other Hollywood film may find difficult to beat! The most anticipated film in the entire world has been flying in India and has now crossed a massive box office collection of Rs 200 crore! After crossing the mark that was set by Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book’, the Marvel magnum opus has become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has described the achievement as historic! Sharing the collection data of the film on his Twitter account, he wrote, “H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… ₹ 200 cr and counting… #AvengersInfinityWar [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.31 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 200.39 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 256.91 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar.”

In India, Avengers Infinity War has shown phenomenal strength, just like Thanos in the movie, and raked in record-breaking numbers for any Hollywood flick. The film that was released on April 27, opened to a bumper collection with Rs 31.30 crore and went on and about its record-breaking spree and is now the first Hollywood film to rake Rs 20 crore on first five days itself.

With the steady box office revenues and huge fan base in the country, Infinity War had secured the second highest position in terms of the opening of the year in India, next only to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat.

Besides India, the film is riding on a wave of huge box-office collections across the globe. The movie has already minted $300 million in US, and in terms of global collections, the movie has already made $800 million.

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War comprises Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Chris Pratt, and others.