Avengers Infinity War Box Office collection in India: First Hollywood film to hit this record in India

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office collection in India: Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has seen a stupendous opening at the box office across the globe. The movie set a record opening of $258.2 million in North America and $382.7 million overseas, mounting to a global total of $640.9 million in global earnings. And the story of box-office collections continues in India. Avengers: Infinity War is making amazing money. In the first five days of the movie in India, Avengers: Infinity War has made a stupendous Rs 135.16 crore at the box office so far. However, what makes the feat more interesting is that Avengers: Infinity War has now become the first Hollywood movie to make more than Rs 20 crore on all 5 days after its release.

The movie opened to a bumper collection on day 1 with Rs 31.30 crore, and continued the trend by raking in Rs 30.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 32.50 crore on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, the movie made Rs 20.52 crore and Rs 20.34 crore, respectively. In all, Avengers: Infinity War has earned Rs 135.16 crore in Nett Box Office Collection. However, the gross figure of the box office collection is Rs 173.28 crore.

Confirming the same was popular Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to Twitter to announce the same and wrote: #AvengersInfinityWar is in no mood to slow down… First Hollywood film to collect ₹ 20 cr+ on all 5 days… Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr. Total: ₹ 135.16 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 173.28 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar

Following this mammoth of an opening of Avengers: Infinity War in India, Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 is all set to rock the Indian theatres on May 18. The other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that will hit the theatres this year is Ant-Man And The Wasp. However, early next year, Marvel will make us introduce to a new character in a new movie called Captain Marvel.