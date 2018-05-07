Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection in India achieves something that seemed impossible

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection: After taking the world by storm and shattering a number of records in India, “Avengers: Infinity War” has now beaten “The Jungle Book”. (Twitter)

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection: After taking the world by storm and shattering a number of records in India, “Avengers: Infinity War” has now beaten “The Jungle Book”. The Marvel magnum opus has stolen the spot from the fantasy adventure film and taken the title of the most all-time No 1 Hollywood movie in the country. The Sunday’s collection of Avengers stood at Rs 13.51crore, which took the total collection of the film in India to Rs 187.85 crore. This total collection has crossed that of The Jungle Book’s which is Rs 187.65 crore.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and announced yet another record broken by the film. He wrote, “#BREAKING : #AvengersInfinityWar becomes All-time No.1 #Hollywood Movie in #India beating #TheJungleBook Sunday Nett – ₹ 13.51 cr Total – ₹ 187.85 cr #TheJungleBook’s Life-time #India Nett is ₹ 187.65 Cr.”

Meanwhile, giving an insight into the week-wise collection of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh quoted the amount as Rs 156.64 cr in week 1 and Rs 30.74 cr in week 2. The amount is the total collection of the film released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He took to Twitter and wrote, “#AvengersInfinityWar biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 156.64 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 30.74 cr Total: ₹ 187.38 cr NBOC. India biz. Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.”

It was one of the most anticipated films all over the world which brought together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos. It got a flying start by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend itself. Among other records, the film has already become Disney’s biggest film. It has also made a record by becoming the fastest film to gross over $1 billion worldwide in just 11 days!

The film featured top actors like Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. It also has Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland in the lead roles.