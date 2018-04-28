Avengers: Infinity War box office collection Day 1: Marvel flick shatters all records, earns Rs 31.3 Cr

Avengers: Infinity War box office collection Day 1: On the first day of its release, the much-awaited film earned Rs 31.30 crore, which is the biggest opening in India in 2018 for any movie.

Avengers: Infinity War box office collection Day 1: The 19th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Avengers: Infinity War” is smashing records at the box office. On the first day of its release, the much-awaited film earned Rs 31.30 crore, which is the biggest opening in India in 2018 for any movie. Bollywood Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has “set the Box Office” on fire. “#AvengersInfinityWar SMASHES RECORDS… Sets the BO on ??????… BIGGEST START of 2018 so far… Numbers are an EYE-OPENER… More so, because it was released in just 2000+ screens… This Marvel movie is a MARVEL at the BO too… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” tweeted Adarsh. Adarsh hailed “Avengers: Infinity War” as an eye opener” after it grossed such a massive amount although it was just released on just 2000+ screens.

“Avengers: Infinity War” experienced a brilliant opening in all the parts of the country. Taran Adarsh said that the film has set a “NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India” after it became the biggest opening grosser this year. “East. West. North. South… It’s #AvengersInfinityWar wave across the country… Fri ? 31.30 cr. India biz NettBOC… GrossBOC: ? 40.13 cr… Sets a NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” tweeted Adarsh.

The mega movie has beaten Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 in the race that earned Rs 25.10 Crore on its opening day. “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Day biz…1. #AvengersInfinityWar ? 31.30 cr…Note: English + dubbed versions….2. #Baaghi2 ? 25.10 cr…3. #Padmaavat ? 19 cr Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ? 24 cr..Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu…..4. #PadMan ? 10.26 cr..5. #Raid ? 10.04 cr…India biz.,” Taran Adarsh posted on his Twitter handle.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hit 2,000 Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 27. Twenty-two superheroes, including Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo’s The Hulk and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and one big villain after six infinity stones — “Avengers: Infinity War” star in the deadliest showdown of all time on the big screen. Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary was marked with the release of “Avengers: Infinity War”, and excitement was beyond expectation for the movie.

Ahead of the release of the mega movie, the film’s 3D Prime tickets worth Rs 515 at some of the halls in Delhi NCR were sold out. Not just this, the overall response to ticket bookings for the star-studded film was “extremely encouraging” across formats. The first official trailer of the third instalment in “Avengers” franchise was released on November 29 and crossed 230 million views in just 24 hours.