Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection: Big feat! Padmaavat, Baaghi 2 records shattered by this Marvel movie

The third instalment of the Avengers franchise was released in a total of 2000-plus screens in India. It is tempting to think how the bigwigs at Disney must have reacted when the ending of Avenger: Infinity War was first revealed. It was the same reaction of more than half of the Marvel Universe when Thanos swept the majority of superheroes with a click of his finger. Dubbed in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu the film was piqued to see one of the biggest opening day collections for a Hollywood flick.

Infinity War managed to draw a whopping Rs 31.30 crore on its opening day beating Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. The Tiger Shroff starrer had grossed Rs 25.10 crore on Day 1 while Deepika Padukone starrer earned Rs 24 crore respectively. Also, it has earned massive Rs 94. 30 crore at the end of its opening weekend, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The Avengers movie has already broken the record for highest North American opening weekend, earning $250 million at US and Canadian box offices. That beat The Force Awakens, the seventh film in the long-running Star Wars space saga that made $248 million in its opening weekend in 2015.

Infinity War is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is directed by Russo Brothers and features Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki), among others.

The Russo Brothers directed film also scored the highest debut ever in South Korea ($39.2 million), Mexico ($25.1 million), Brazil ($18.8 million), the Philippines ($12.5 million), Thailand ($10 million), Indonesia ($9.6 million) and Malaysia ($8.4 million).