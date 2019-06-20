Avengers: Endgame to re-release with additional thanos story to chase Avatar’s record

Before the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, marvel studio wants to give the final push Avengers: Endgame needed in order to defeat the longstanding box office record of the highest grossing movie of all time of "Avatar". According to IMDB, the total collection of Avatar worldwide is 2,787,965,087 USD as of 13 February 2015. A report by website 'comicbook' suggested that the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed at a Spider-Man: Far From Home press junket in London that Avengers: Endgame will get a theatrical re-release. Adding to that he also mentioned that this version will have extra footages which were not in the previous release. He quoted "we are doing that." He was unsure of the official announcement of the re-release as he further added that "I am not sure if it has been announced and I don't know how much additional footage will be released but Yeah, we're doing it next weekend." Also read:\u00a0MTV Awards: Avengers Endgame beaten by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg So, if we are to believe the Marvel Studio's president, this is a good opportunity for those who missed Avengers: Endgame for the first time and for the fans it's time to rejoice as they will be getting extra footages to speculate and comment about the MCU. Also, as Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released in continuation to the Avengers: Endgame it will give fans an opportunity to recall the events major events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before watching another dedicated Spiderman movie. Avengers: Endgame has already done a business of 2.744 billion USD according to the website boxofficemojo.com and still falls approximately 44 Million USD short of breaking James Cameron 2009 science fiction epic Avatar's record which is currently the highest grosser worldwide at 2.788 Billion USD. Recently the Avengers: Endgame saw a decline in box office collection globally due to the competitive summer movie season which included superhuman films like Dark Phoenix and Men in Black: International. It has been speculated according to reports that the movie will feature a deleted post-credit scene and will have extra run time with little tribute and a few new surprises. So, keep yourself updated and get your tickets booked if you missed Avengers: Endgame or you want to recall it before Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: Far From Home.