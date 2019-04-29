Avengers Endgame spoilers: Hong Kong man beaten outside theater for revealing film plot

One of the most hyped movies of 2019 is Avengers Endgame and some fans are so excited they can\u2019t help themselves from sharing, even though after the film\u2019s directors repeatedly asked fans not to spoil \u201cAvengers: Endgame\u201d. Recently, a photo has been making the rounds online, showing a bloody man who was beaten up for screaming out movie spoilers outside the cinema. As per the reports, the man was shouting out spoilers of the film which irked the fans who had gathered outside Causeway Bay, Hong Kong hall. Taking the matter into their own hands the group brutally assaulted the man. While this picture is going viral, there isn\u2019t complete clarity on the authenticity of the incident. However, most local media are approving of the authenticity of the insane incident. READ: Rs 83,83,92,00,000: "Avengers: Endgame" shatters all box office records in its debut! \u00a0The Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to 2018 (last year\u2019s) Infinity War and the culmination of 11 years of filmmaking and twenty-one feature films. RUSSO BROTHER'S TWEET: #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com\/YZhbrwcijJ \u2014 Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 16, 2019 Earlier this month, the directors of Endgame Anthony and Joe Russo posted a plea on social media for people not to spoil the movie\u2019s ending, out of respect for fans who won\u2019t be able to watch it in theaters right away. Their statement read in part that, 'because so many of you have invested your hearts, your time, and your souls into these stories, we\u2019re once again asking for your help.\u201d \u201cAlso remember, Thanos still demands your silence.\u201d Avengers Endgame holds a 96 percent approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to date. Opened last week in China, two days before it did in the United States, \u201cAvengers: Endgame\u201d brought in a massive 329 million dollars over its five-day launch weekend in China, exceeding the 270 million dollars prediction by analysts. It\u2019s the highest opening weekend in more than 40 overseas markets.