Avengers Endgame spoilers: Hong Kong man beaten outside theater for revealing film plot

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2019 1:04:50 PM

"Reminder that these are movies based on picture books about people in colorful costumes going POW! BAM! POP!" read one of the many tweets about the incident.

avengers, avengers endgame, avengers movie, avengers movie tickets, man beat spoilers, avengers spoilers, china man beaten, spoilers, screaming spoilers. end game spoilershe bloodied picture of the man sitting outside the cinema hall on a pavement went viral on social media.

One of the most hyped movies of 2019 is Avengers Endgame and some fans are so excited they can’t help themselves from sharing, even though after the film’s directors repeatedly asked fans not to spoil “Avengers: Endgame”.

Recently, a photo has been making the rounds online, showing a bloody man who was beaten up for screaming out movie spoilers outside the cinema.

As per the reports, the man was shouting out spoilers of the film which irked the fans who had gathered outside Causeway Bay, Hong Kong hall. Taking the matter into their own hands the group brutally assaulted the man.

While this picture is going viral, there isn’t complete clarity on the authenticity of the incident. However, most local media are approving of the authenticity of the insane incident.

READ: Rs 83,83,92,00,000: “Avengers: Endgame” shatters all box office records in its debut!

 The Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to 2018 (last year’s) Infinity War and the culmination of 11 years of filmmaking and twenty-one feature films.

RUSSO BROTHER’S TWEET:

Earlier this month, the directors of Endgame Anthony and Joe Russo posted a plea on social media for people not to spoil the movie’s ending, out of respect for fans who won’t be able to watch it in theaters right away. Their statement read in part that, ‘because so many of you have invested your hearts, your time, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help.” “Also remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”

Avengers Endgame holds a 96 percent approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to date. Opened last week in China, two days before it did in the United States, “Avengers: Endgame” brought in a massive 329 million dollars over its five-day launch weekend in China, exceeding the 270 million dollars prediction by analysts. It’s the highest opening weekend in more than 40 overseas markets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Avengers Endgame spoilers: Hong Kong man beaten outside theater for revealing film plot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition