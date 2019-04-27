‘Avengers: Endgame’ set to break box-office records in India

By Kritika Agrawal Disney\u2019s latest Superhero film, Avengers: Endgame, which released on Friday, is set to break box office records in India.\u00a0On Friday, online ticket booking platform BookMyShow recorded close to 4 million ticket sales on the first day of Endgame\u2019s release, which are now mostly sold out for this weekend. On Thursday, BookMyShow claimed to have sold more than 2.5 million tickets. Endgame, which will be released across 3,000 screens in India, is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest after Captain Marvel, which released last month. According to a report by Edelweiss Securities, the top weekend earners in the box office in 2019 were Simmba (Rs 75 crore), Total Dhamaal (Rs 62 crore), Kesari (Rs 57 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 51 crore) and URI (Rs 36 crore). Also read:\u00a0RX100 star Kartikeya\u2019s Guna 369: First look poster out! \u201cThe demand for tickets has been sky-high since advance bookings opened on BookMyShow, with cinemas adding new shows every day to match fans\u2019 rising demands. Early trends on BookMyShow indicate that Avengers: Endgame will break all box office records for a Hollywood film in India. The opening day business is expected to hit Rs 55 crore and will likely cross Rs 150 crore in its opening weekend.\u201d said Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow. PVR has allocated around 70% of its 768 screens to Endgame across the country in 64 cities. The demand of tickets was so high that people booked the tickets in advance for shows as early as 5 am. The pre-booking on BookMyShow was started from midnight last Sunday. Kamal Giachandani, CEO, PVR, told FE that \u201cAvengers has opened as expected with a lot of momentum. The Box Office collections are expected to exceed expectation. Its pretty much sold out across the weekends. Now people are booking tickets for the week days. I think they are looking for really huge number and all the previous records of Hollywood collections are to be rewritten\u201d. Multiplex chain, Inox is running Endgame on more than 90% of its screens across India and has sold more than 7,00,000 tickets for the weekend. Alok Tandon CEO, Inox Liesure India, said: \u201cNot just English but Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions are selling fast. We are also running shows 24 hour in the cities where we are getting permissions\u201d. Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War, which was released last year in April in India, had sold around 1 million tickets in India.