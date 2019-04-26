Avengers Endgame Review: A monster blockbuster that needs to be seen on biggest of screens!

Avengers Endgame Review: A storm called Avengers: Endgame has hit the silver screens in India and the moment movie buffs are waiting for has arrived. Released on Friday April 26, Avengers Endgame has fans hyperventilating with excitement. While half of the world was destroyed in the previous film, Infinity War, by Thanos who brought the destruction with just a snap of the fingers! The hype has reached an unprecedented level and people are guessing how the remaining superheroes will save the world and defeat the Mad Titan Thanos? Will fallen heroes return? The movie is giving answer all these questions. With its early release in China and preview in Hollywood, early reviews of the movie are out and here is a compilation of how it has been rated by the critics. The Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie 98% fresh on the basis of early 51 reviews. Also Read |\u00a0Avengers: Endgame in India \u2013 5 things you should know before watching the movie The Wired said the time is on the side of superheroes! Which it called is the "core of Avengers: Endgame." The Wired added that fans can expect some time travel but there is a deeper narrative which follows. Nostalgic fans will see "what the future will look like as they evolve". The review further emphasises on time hinting that the "future is just as malleable as the past." The review does not reveal whether this plan will succeed in defeating Thanos. It adds that viewers can be sure of a wonderful ride and a narrative which will provide a chance for the Avengers. The trip, it adds, will take you on a tour of the greatest-hits. Read |\u00a0Avengers: Endgame box office alert! Marvel\u2019s magnum opus can shatter these box office records The CNET review of Avengers: Endgame calls the movie MCU's ultimate love letter to fans which tops even the previous film Infinity War. The review says that Endgame is the end of an era and is a giant sequel to every MCU movie ever. The review says that the film stands as an independent movie as well because "an in-depth knowledge of all the early 22 films isn't necessary". It adds that though the plot will jump around at times confusing first-time viewers but in the end the thrill ride will overpower everything else as 'it's so much fun." Watch\u00a0Avengers: Endgame Trailer CNET adds that the film deserves to be seen the big screen. as Endgame's locations offer lots of epic "clashes and gorgeous scenes to relish". CBS, in its review says that the quest of remaining Marvel superheroes' to defeat Thanos, the god-like villain who now has all the six infinity stones, is going to be a sureshot box office success. UK's The Telegraph calls Avengers: Endgame "a galvanising victory lap" and adds it is a "blockbuster about blockbusters".